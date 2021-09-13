KGC win Inter-Club Trophy after LGG's disqualification

KARACHI: Hosts Karachi Golf Club on Sunday won the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Inter-Club Golf Trophy but only after their chief rivals Lahore Garrison Greens were disqualified on technical grounds.

LGG, the defending champions, led by a margin of 22 strokes but after the conclusion of the three-day event, it was decided by the tournament committee that they would be disqualified as one of the LGG players was late in reporting at the tee.

Zahida Durrani was the player who turned up late on the tee for her ladies final round. Apparently she got locked in the bathroom and later went to the wrong tee before showing up late. It was a farcical end to a tournament that was initiated by the PGF last year as a part of its drive to further promote the sport in the country.

The conclusion wasn't much different from what happened in the inaugural edition of the tournament in Lahore last year when three of the four participating teams were disqualified on technical grounds leaving just LGG in the field.But last year, LGG were leading the field by a wide margin ahead of second-placed Defence Authority Country and Golf Club from Karachi, Islamabad Golf Club and Peshawar Golf Club.

It was a different story in this year's event as LGG were leading right from the start and had finished as leaders by 22 strokes before being disqualified. LGG's loss was KGC's gain as they celebrated their first PGF Inter-Club trophy. KGC finished with a grant total of 2775 strokes 22 behind LGG (2753). Peshawar were in third place with 2904 strokes. However, after LGG were disqualified, Peshawar were declared as runners-up.

The controversial outcome of the championship once again puts the onus on the PGF to come out with a better formula to host the event in a smoother manner in the future. The federation failed to take appropriate steps to avoid a repeat of what happened in 2020 in Lahore. This time it was even worse as the better team went home empty-handed.