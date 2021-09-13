Henry considers Pakistan tough opponents to beat

ISLAMABAD: Pacer Matt Henry on Sunday rated Pakistan as tough opponents to beat at home, terming the conditions here more suitable for stroke-play to what was on offer in Bangladesh.

Though Henry was not part of the playing XI that lost the five-match T20 series against Bangladesh 2-3, he looked confident on his team’s chances in the forthcoming ODI and T20 series against Pakistan. “Pakistan have always been tough opponents to beat at home. They are better acclimatised to the conditions but the New Zealand team would not be far away as the pitches in Pakistan tend to be batting-friendly. We are coming out of conditions that were far tougher. Scoring runs and playing shots were never easier in Bangladesh. We expect better playing conditions in Pakistan as the wickets are suitable for stroke play.”

New Zealand are in Pakistan after 18 years of waiting. “New Zealand team has got some newcomers eager to make their presence felt. The tough conditions in Bangladesh have made them more competitive. These guys have the experience of playing in tough conditions around the world. Hopefully, they would make the best use of the opportunity coming their way here.”

The experienced pacer rated Pakistan as a country having great love for cricket.

“Wherever they are, they love cricket. I have the experience of playing against Pakistan during the 2019 World Cup in front of a crowd that almost looked like playing in Pakistan. The fans were so enthusiastic and passionate about cricket. I would love to play in front of a sizable gathering here.”

Henry remembered Babar Azam’s hundred in that particular match that Pakistan went on win in 2019. “Babar has an exciting talent and watching him bat has always been entertaining for fans.”

Pakistan team in all, he said, was full of experience. “Pakistan team is an experienced one comparing to what we have got. The team has depth backed by an exciting fast bowling attack. Pakistan is lucky to have the services of serious talent in fast bowling which has always been good for the country’s cricket.”

On his team’s preparation for the T20 World Cup, Henry said it was good to start preparing for the World Cup in the region.

“We have some newcomers who really require such exposure. With more guys joining us for the series, hopefully, we would be in a far better frame of mind to make an impact in the T20 series which would be a great experience for the next month’s T20 World Cup.”

Henry added that he had always loved his food. “We are in isolation at the moment but I am looking forward to having local cuisine of our liking. We have heard a lot about the Pakistan cuisine and would order these once we get out of isolation.”

Henry also was excited to see places around, saying he heard about sightseeing in Pakistan and would love to do that. “I have heard a lot about country’s offering a lot for the tourists.”