 
Monday September 13, 2021
Army defeat SNGPL

Sports

Sep 13, 2021

LAHORE: Army defeated Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited 3-1 in their match of Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium here.

In the 32nd minute of the first half, Ansar Abbas scored for Army. Muhammad Jameel doubled the lead in the 77th minutes. He scored again in the 83rd minute. Samad Khan reduced the margin 3-1 in the 87th minute for SNGPL.

