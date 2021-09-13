Pakistan, NZ ODI squads test negative for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Both Pakistan and New Zealand squads for the three-match One-Day series Sunday were tested negative for Covid-19, paving the way for the start of the visitors’ practice session today (Monday).

“All the tests conducted on New Zealand and Pakistan teams turned negative, paving the way for the visitors’ start of practice sessions from Monday,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said.

Pakistan team has already started their training at the Pindi Stadium two days back when they played an intra-squad match.

Whites team’ captain Shadab Khan played a hurricane knock of 96 runs off just 42 balls with the help of ten sixes and four boundaries as the team reached 267-4 in 35 overs. Fakhar Zaman (72 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmed (53 not out) also played well. Usman Qadir picked up two wickets.

Greens led by Babar were restricted to 187 with skipper smashing 81 runs with the help of 13 fours and one six. Khushdil Shah (31) and Abdullah Shafiq (23) were also notable scorers.

Leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood, Iftikhar and Haris Rauf picked up a wicket each. Sunday was observed as a rest day.