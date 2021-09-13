PAF crowned champions of AOC Open Sailing C’ship

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) were crowned champions of the 2nd AOC Open Sailing Championship 2021 which concluded here at the PAF Yacht Club on Sunday.

PAF topped the medal-tally with 15 medals, including five gold. Navy finished second by claiming overall four medals, including two gold. The Army finished third with two medals.

As per some results available, experienced sailor Mohammad Sajjad, Najeebullah and Maryam Asad Ali were the prominent participants who won crowns in their respective classes.

Sajjad of PAF with 12pp finished at the summit in the RS:X event. Mohammad Irfan of PAF ended with silver with a 15pp effort while Qasim Abbas claimed bronze with 17pp. As many as ten races were conducted with two discards allowed.

In the Laser Standard, Najeebullah of Navy was crowned champion with 8pp effort. He was followed by Allah Ditta of Army with 15pp and Awais of PAF with 23pp.

The Laser Radial (women) title went to Maryam Asad Ali of PAF as she finished at the top with net 10pp, her teammate Hanna claimed silver with 12pp and Mehnaz with 23pp finishing with the bronze.

The 470 title went to Navy’s crew of Rehmanullah and Khalid with a fine effort of 8pp. Naveed/Mohammad Ali also of PAF finished with silver with 19pp. Atif and Shahid of Navy ended with net 21pp and had to be content with a bronze.

The optimist class (boys/girls) gold went to Ahmad of PAF who finished with a net aggregate of 9pp. He was followed by Rafael of PAF with 16 pp and Zoya ended with bronze with 21pp.

AOC Air Vice Marshal Zubair Hassan Khan was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion he said that PAF was providing every facility to the players. He added that Pakistan had a lot of talent and soon the nation would be able to qualify for the Olympics in the discipline. He said that PAF Yacht Club had all the facilities and through a one-month initial course kids and youth could become sailors.