The decision of the Punjab government to enhance rental property tax by 125 percent during 2021-22 without any tax remission to old buildings is against the claims of the Punjab government that no new tax has been imposed in the province. This majorly affects those who rent out their buildings as a source of livelihood.

The existing exorbitant income tax rates and now 125 percent enhanced property tax on rental incomes need rationalisation. A transparent tax system has to be in place to attract new taxpayers instead of creating difficulties and discouraging potential taxpayers.

Saleem Khan

Islamabad