EVM queries

The PTI government is bent upon using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next general elections – come what may. The Election Commission, however – as the constitutional authority to conduct the election – has flatly refused the use of EVMs in the 2023 elections, giving some very valid reasons for its decision. The ECP has said there is little time to procure EVMs and train their staff for the use of these machines. This has given justification to the opposition parties to vehemently reject the government's move.

After watching the demonstration of an EVM, presented by Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, I have a few questions in my mind. One, there is no biometric verification of the voter and the presiding officer also cannot verify if the CNIC is fake or genuine. A proxy voter can only be checked through biometric verification. Two, there is no mention of the system by which Pakistanis living abroad for whom this stage is being set will vote. In the last US elections the main dispute was about absentee voters and postal votes. Obviously the voting will be done through the internet which is prone to be hacked and compromised. Three, the other thing which surprised me was the statement of the minister that 2000/day (350,000 in six months) EVMs will be manufactured indigenously. Does anyone remember Mr Fawad Chaudhry's claim about indigenous manufacture of ventilators?

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi