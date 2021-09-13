Time to act

The cost of basic commodities including wheat, sugar, vegetables, fruit, etc, is increasing rapidly. On the other hand, the purchasing power of people has reduced significantly in the unfortunate times of Covid-19, since a large number of people have become unemployed or are facing a decline in income. The costs of medicine have also shot up since 2019. The government had promised a crackdown on the mafia, but no concrete action seems to have been taken. There seems to be no check and balance on this price hike and the entire focus of the government seems to be on Afghanistan.
The incumbent government needs to take up the matter, and should take substantial measures to curb the ongoing inflation and provide some respite to the people, fulfilling its pledge to bring change in Pakistan.
Amir Zada Khan Yousafzai
Islamabad
The decision of the Punjab government to enhance rental property tax by 125 percent during 2021-22 without any tax...
The Makran division consists of three huge districts: Kech, Punjgur, and Gwadar, none of which has qualified and...
I came across a few prescriptions advised by doctors running virtual clinics in Pakistan. There was a list of at least...
It is quite unfortunate to witness people flouting the Covid-19 SOPs prescribed by the National Command and Operation...
I want to draw the attention of the government of Balochistan towards the issue of a shortage of books in schools. In...
It is quite astonishing that certain roads of the posh sectors of Islamabad begin to resemble rivers even after light...