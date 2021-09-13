Time to act

The cost of basic commodities including wheat, sugar, vegetables, fruit, etc, is increasing rapidly. On the other hand, the purchasing power of people has reduced significantly in the unfortunate times of Covid-19, since a large number of people have become unemployed or are facing a decline in income. The costs of medicine have also shot up since 2019. The government had promised a crackdown on the mafia, but no concrete action seems to have been taken. There seems to be no check and balance on this price hike and the entire focus of the government seems to be on Afghanistan.

The incumbent government needs to take up the matter, and should take substantial measures to curb the ongoing inflation and provide some respite to the people, fulfilling its pledge to bring change in Pakistan.

Amir Zada Khan Yousafzai

Islamabad