A broken oath

I came across a few prescriptions advised by doctors running virtual clinics in Pakistan. There was a list of at least 10 medications being prescribed to a newly diagnosed patient of Covid-19 who had zero symptoms. These medicines ranged from steroids, vitamin D, antivirals (both oral and intravenous), multivitamins and antibiotics. Also, unnecessary investigations such as high-resolution CT scans were suggested for patients with no respiratory symptoms. Some prescriptions were supplied online to relatives without even seeing the patient in question. Other consultations recommended commencing intravenous drugs in home settings.

Needless to say this state of affairs was concerning and gives rise to complex medico-legal and ethical questions. As doctors, the first principle we should stand by is the Hippocratic Oath “first do no harm”, and in the current scenario, it is exactly what doctors are side-lining. There must be laws and regulations around virtual consultations and prescriptions. Consideration should be given to how comparable the quality and safety of the virtual clinical encounter and face-to-face interactions are. Teleconsultation can be an effective tool during the Covid-19 situation, but for it to develop into a standard medical service, a structured legal framework and clinical governance guidance need to be ensured.

Dr Aaisha Khan

Dublin, Republic of Ireland