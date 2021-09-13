Another challenge

It is quite unfortunate to witness people flouting the Covid-19 SOPs prescribed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in offices, markets and elsewhere. People neither wear masks nor practise social distancing. A serious issue that is fast becoming prevalent is the possession of fake vaccination cards. It is likely that some members are of the health department are involved in this gross practice.

According to a recent announcement made by the NCOC over 60 million people in Pakistan have received at least one vaccine thus far. However, one wonders to what extent the available data is reliable now that reports of fake vaccination cards are adrift. A committee must be set up to investigate the matter of fake vaccination cards. All persons involved should be penalised to ensure that they do not mar the honest effort of healthcare workers.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock