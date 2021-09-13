 
Monday September 13, 2021
No books

Newspost

Sep 13, 2021

I want to draw the attention of the government of Balochistan towards the issue of a shortage of books in schools. In some high schools of the province, a significant number of students do not have the prescribed course books, which means their course work is left incomplete. This inevitably creates problems for them during examinations.

In some cities, such as Turbat, there are more than 52 high schools. All of these schools face a similar dilemma. The government of Balochistan should provide textbooks to students.

Sumaira Aslam

Turbat

More From Latest