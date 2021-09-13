18,554 Russians infected by virus

Teen held after woman’s body found in Leicester LONDON: An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in...

Afghan police return to work at Kabul airport KABUL: Afghan police at Kabul airport have returned to work manning checkpoints alongside Taliban security for the...

Merkel’s candidate seeks to turn tide in election debate FRANKFURT: A televised election debate on Sunday was to mark one of the last chances for Germany’s struggling...

Five soldiers killed in Mali Bamako: Jihadists killed five Malian soldiers in an ambush in central Mali on Sunday, the Malian army said. A military...

Iraqi PM holds talks on Iran visit Tehran: Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi met Iran’s recently-elected President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday to...