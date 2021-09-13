Pope Francis calls for openness

Budapest: Pope Francis met Hungary’s anti-migration Prime Minister Viktor Orban on a whistlestop trip to the country on Sunday in which he called for greater openness, before heading for a four-day tour of Slovakia.
During a Hungarian visit that lasted just seven hours, the pope had urged tens of thousands thronging the vast Heroes’ Square in Budapest that he wanted them to be "grounded and open, rooted and considerate".
