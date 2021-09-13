Israeli fighter jets strike Hamas

GAZA STRIP: Israeli fighter jets early on Sunday attacked military posts and facilities that belong to the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip.
The sources said that the Israeli fighter jets struck by air-to-ground missiles military posts and facilities in the central and southern Gaza Strip for the second day in a row in response to rocket attacks.
LONDON: An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in...
KABUL: Afghan police at Kabul airport have returned to work manning checkpoints alongside Taliban security for the...
FRANKFURT: A televised election debate on Sunday was to mark one of the last chances for Germany’s struggling...
MOSCOW: Russia has confirmed 18,554 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to...
Bamako: Jihadists killed five Malian soldiers in an ambush in central Mali on Sunday, the Malian army said. A military...
Tehran: Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi met Iran’s recently-elected President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday to...