Indonesia reports 3,779 new Covid-19 cases, 188 new deaths

JAKARTA: The number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,779 in the past 24 hours to 4,167,511, with the death toll adding by 188 to 138,889, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. According to the ministry, 9,401 more Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 3,918,753.