Philippines John Arcilla wins best actor at Venice

Venice: Philippines actor John Arcilla was the surprise choice for the best acting award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday. The 55-year-old took home the prize for his starring role in "On the Job: The Missing 8", a crime thriller that delves into corruption and fake news.

"I’m the happiest actor tonight also because I know we come from different countries and we have different languages and cultures, yet I can feel the oneness tonight... because of the art of cinema," he said in a video message.