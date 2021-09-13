Typhoon drenches Taiwan

Taipei: Typhoon Chanthu unleashed powerful winds and heavy rain on eastern Taiwan on Sunday, disrupting travel links and cutting electricity to some homes but sparing the island a direct hit.
LONDON: An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in...
KABUL: Afghan police at Kabul airport have returned to work manning checkpoints alongside Taliban security for the...
FRANKFURT: A televised election debate on Sunday was to mark one of the last chances for Germany’s struggling...
MOSCOW: Russia has confirmed 18,554 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to...
Bamako: Jihadists killed five Malian soldiers in an ambush in central Mali on Sunday, the Malian army said. A military...
Tehran: Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi met Iran’s recently-elected President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday to...