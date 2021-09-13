UK drops plan for vaccine passports in England; French protest against ‘health passes’; BD schools reopen after 18-month shutdown

Dhaka: Children in Bangladesh flooded back into classrooms on Sunday as schools reopened after 18 months, one of the world’s longest coronavirus shutdowns.

The resumption came after Unicef warned that prolonged school closures during the Covid-19 crisis were worsening inequities for millions of children across South Asia. In the capital Dhaka, students at one school were welcomed with flowers and sweets, and told to wear masks and sanitise their hands. Some hugged each other in excitement.

"We are really excited to be back at school," 15-year-old Muntasir Ahmed told AFP as he entered the campus. "I am hoping to physically see all of my friends and teachers, not through a laptop window today."

At the gate, school officials checked the body temperatures of students before allowing them to enter. The school’s vice principal, Dewan Tamziduzzaman, said he "didn’t expect such a big number to be turning up on the first day".

Only 41 percent of Bangladesh’s 169 million population have smartphones, according to the country’s telecom operators’ association, which means millions of children cannot access online classes.

Even with smartphones, students in many of Bangladesh’s rural districts do not have the high-speed internet access usually required for e-learning. Unicef warned in a report released Thursday that the pandemic has accentuated "alarming inequities" for more than 430 million children in the region. "School closures in South Asia have forced hundreds of millions of children and their teachers to transition to remote learning in a region with low connectivity and device affordability," Unicef’s regional director, George Laryea-Adjei, said in a statement.

"As a result, children have suffered enormous setbacks in their learning journey." In India, 80 percent of children aged 14-18 years said they learnt less than when they were in a physical classroom, according to Unicef.

Among children aged between six and 13 years, 42 percent said they had no access to remote learning. "Their future is at stake," Deepu Singh, a farmer in India’s Jharkhand state, said last week of his children aged nine and 10.

The pair have not been to school in a year and have no internet access at home, Singh told AFP, adding: "I do not know English. I cannot help him (my son), even if I want to." Students in the rest of the region were similarly impacted, Unicef reported.

Some towns in Nepal have been broadcasting radio lessons due to the lack of internet access. "We are (in) a dangerous situation," Nepalese school teacher Rajani K.C. told AFP last week. "If the pandemic continues and the academic sector loses more years, what kind of human resource will the country have in the future?"

Meanwhile, the UK government has dropped a plan to make people in England show vaccine passports to enter crowded events such as nightclubs, the health minister said on Sunday. The government had previously said these would be introduced at the end of this month, despite opposition from businesses in the sector and from some Conservative MPs.

Health minister Sajid Javid announced the U-turn, saying the government does not view the move as necessary in the current virus situation, citing high vaccine uptake. "We’ve looked at it properly and whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option I’m pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports," Javid told the BBC.

The UK has given two vaccine doses to more than 80 percent of over-16s and is expected to announce shortly whether it will extend vaccination to those aged 12 to 15. The health minister said that the idea of compulsory showing of documentation at leisure venues made him uncomfortable, as some opponents have called this a potential violation of civil liberties.

"I’ve never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers or something to do what is just an everyday activity," Javid said. The abrupt change came after Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told parliament last week that the plan was going ahead at the end of September, when all over-18s would have had time to receive both jabs.

Javid told Times Radio that a key deciding factor was that unlike some other countries that have introduced vaccine passports, England has "seen a steady increase in our rate of (vaccine) uptake".

"People have talked about certification as a tool to increase vaccination. I’m not certain that we need to do that," he added. Meantime, more than 120,000 people demonstrated across France on Saturday, according to official figures, to protest the coronavirus health passes they say discriminate against the unvaccinated. The health pass, or a recent negative Covid test, is required to enter cafes, restaurants and many other public places.

The interior ministry said 121,000 had demonstrated in France, 19,000 people of them in the capital Paris where police arrested 85 people after clashes broke out. Three members of the police were slightly injured during the protests, the ministry added.

This was the ninth consecutive weekend of protests, although according to the official count, numbers were on the previous marches. Officials put last weekend’s turnout across France at 140,000, and in early August an estimated 237,000 protesters turned out.