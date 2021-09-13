 
Monday September 13, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Pope Francis calls for openness

World

AFP
Sep 13, 2021

Budapest: Pope Francis met Hungary’s anti-migration Prime Minister Viktor Orban on a whistlestop trip to the country on Sunday in which he called for greater openness, before heading for a four-day tour of Slovakia.

During a Hungarian visit that lasted just seven hours, the pope had urged tens of thousands thronging the vast Heroes’ Square in Budapest that he wanted them to be "grounded and open, rooted and considerate".

More From World

More From Latest