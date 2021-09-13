 
Monday September 13, 2021
Israeli fighter jets strike Hamas

World

Xinhua
Sep 13, 2021

GAZA STRIP: Israeli fighter jets early on Sunday attacked military posts and facilities that belong to the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip.

The sources said that the Israeli fighter jets struck by air-to-ground missiles military posts and facilities in the central and southern Gaza Strip for the second day in a row in response to rocket attacks.

