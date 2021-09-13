Three Ukraine soldiers die in clashes in separatist east

Kiev: Three Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and 10 wounded in the country’s war-torn east, as clashes tick back up, the army said on Sunday.

Over the past 24 hours pro-Russian separatists fired at Ukrainian positions using large calibre artillery, grenade launchers and drones, the military said in a statement. The military said two were killed Saturday, along with 10 wounded, while a third died on Sunday. Most of the attacks took place in the eastern Donetsk region, the statement said.