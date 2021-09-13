Chinese billionaire battling to save debt-mired Evergrande

Beijing: From rural poverty to real estate billions, the fortunes of Xu Jiayin tracked China’s runaway growth for much of the past two decades -- but now he is battling to save his Evergrande conglomerate from a quagmire of debt.

The 62-year-old -- also known as Hui Ka Yan in Cantonese -- was at one point China’s richest man, with a taste for luxury labels, exclusive yachts and a nose for praising the Communist Party that steered the economy to a home ownership boom.