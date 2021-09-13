 
Monday September 13, 2021
Rafale fighters: Greece to buy six more from France

World

AFP
Sep 13, 2021

Paris: France on Sunday confirmed that Greece had agreed to buy six more of its Rafale jets, bringing to 24 the number of French fighters sold to Athens for billions of euros. "Excellent news: Greece has just announced its intention to acquire six additional Rafales. Together, we are working to build true European autonomy," French Defence Minister Florence Parly tweeted.

