 
Monday September 13, 2021
Third Turkish soldier dies

World

AFP
Sep 13, 2021

Ankara: The number of Turkish soldiers killed in an attack in Syria on Saturday has risen from two to three, Turkey’s defence ministry said on Sunday. Officials said a unit had been attacked as it returned from a patrol, with an AFP reporter at the scene reporting that a bomb blast had killed the soldiers on a road near the city of Idlib.

