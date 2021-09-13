 
Monday September 13, 2021
Five soldiers killed in Mali

World

AFP
Sep 13, 2021

Bamako: Jihadists killed five Malian soldiers in an ambush in central Mali on Sunday, the Malian army said. A military patrol "vigorously reacted to an ambush by an as yet unidentified armed terrorist group" at midday in the Macina Circle, the army said in a statement, adding that three attackers also died.

