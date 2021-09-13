 
Monday September 13, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Singapore reports 520 virus cases

World

Xinhua
Sep 13, 2021

SINGAPORE: Singapore confirmed 520 new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 infection and five imported cases on Sunday, bringing the total tally in the city-state to 71,687, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement. The new infections included 454 community cases, 63 dormitory residents cases and three imported cases. A total of 780 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

More From World

More From Latest