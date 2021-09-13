 
Monday September 13, 2021
US gorillas tested positive for Covid-19 at Zoo Atlanta

World

AFP
Sep 13, 2021

Washington: Several gorillas at Zoo Atlanta in the southern US state of Georgia have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, the zoo said. The western lowland gorillas were tested after keepers saw them coughing and other symptoms, it said.

