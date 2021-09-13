Cartoonist, journalist charged in Bangladesh

Dhaka: A high-profile cartoonist and a Sweden-based journalist were among seven men charged on Sunday under Bangladesh’s internet law that critics say is being used against opposition figures.

A court in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka accepted formal charges laid out by police under the Digital Security Act against cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and rights activist and journalist Tasneem Khalil, prosecutor Nazrul Islam Shamim said. The men were charged with publishing offensive and false information, defamation and intentionally publishing digital content that creates unrest or disorder.