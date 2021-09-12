Afghan flags: Two activists of Jamia Hafsa detained

ISLAMABAD: The police Saturday detained two activists for waving the Afghan flag on Jamia Hafsa.
An intelligence agency had informed the police that four Afghan flags were waving at the seminary. The police reached the scene, seized the flags and arrested two men.
