 
Sunday September 12, 2021
Afghan flags: Two activists of Jamia Hafsa detained

National

Sep 12, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The police Saturday detained two activists for waving the Afghan flag on Jamia Hafsa.

An intelligence agency had informed the police that four Afghan flags were waving at the seminary. The police reached the scene, seized the flags and arrested two men.

