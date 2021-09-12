MWMP pays tribute to Quaid-i-Azam

ISLAMABAD: Central Secretary General of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWMP) Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari Saturday charged that the narrative of Quaid-i-Azam was being changed on purely an Islamic state and free sectarian boundaries.
He said this while speaking here a mourning function organised by Anjuman-e-Hussainia Gilgit-Baltistan on the occasion of 73rd death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
He noted that under the guidance of his wise and prudent leadership, the struggle for a state that was completed for a purely Islamic state, free from sectarian boundaries. “But today the state is suffering from sectarian confusion.
