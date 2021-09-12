PPP’s two MPAs nominated in triple-murder case

SUKKUR: The Model Criminal Court had announced its reserved decision on Saturday, in which ordering the police to include the names of PPP’s MPAs Nawab Sardar Chandio and Nawab Burhan Chandio in Umme-Rubab family’s triple-murder case.

Reports said father, former chairman of Baldai union council Rais Karamullah Chandio, his two sons, former member of district council Qabil Chandio and former chairman of Tamandar Union Council Mukhtiar Chandio were killed in an attack on their house in Ahmed Ali Colony of Mehar Town on Jan 17, 2018. On the complaint of Pervaiz Chandio, an FIR was registered against the alleged assailants, who had committed triple-murder at the behest of Nawab Sardar Ahmed, who was also the chieftain of Chandio clan. While, the arrested suspects, including Ali Gohar, Sattar Chandio, Sikandar Chandio, Zulifiqar Chandio, and Murtaza Chandio, were also brought to the court amid tight security.

Talking on the occasion, Umme Rubab, granddaughter of deceased Karamullah Chandio, told the media persons that she was thankful to the court for including the names of ruling PPP’s MPAs Nawab Sardar Chandio and Nawab Burhan Chandio in triple-murder case of her parents. Meanwhile Nawab Sardar Chandio said he would submit the application in the high court to exclude their names from the triple-murder case. The Model Criminal Court had adjourned the case till September 25.