Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer’s father told him not to panic

ISLAMABAD: Noor Mukadam's murder could have been avoided had Zakir Jaffer, the father of prime suspect Zahir Jaffer, informed the police instead of helping his son, according to a challan submitted by the police to the trial court.

Geo News has obtained details of the challan (investigation report) submitted in the murder case of the daughter of a former diplomat. The interim challan was submitted to Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani on September 9. Earlier, the challan was filed in the court of District and Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti. However, the court tried the case on September 9 and later transferred it.

The challan submitted to the court by the police stated that prime suspect Zahir Jaffer had confessed to killing Noor and a DNA report confirmed she was raped. Zahir also gave a statement about beheaded Noor, the challan stated. According to the police investigation report, Zahir said that when Noor refused to marry him, he forcibly locked her up in a room. He told his guard to not let anyone in and not let her out. He hid her mobile phone in another room, which was retrieved by the police from a closet in his house on his identification.

Zahir informed his father about Noor's murder and the father told him there was no need to panic and that his "men were coming to dispose of the body", the challan said.

The interim challan says if Zakir had informed the police in time, Noor Mukadam's murder could have been avoided. The father helped his son, it said.

According to the statement of the suspect, a quarrel with Amjad Mahmood, one of the employees of Therapy Works who was present at the crime scene, took place over a misunderstanding.

The employees of Therapy Works tried to hide the act of the suspect and destroy evidence, the challan said, adding that injured employee Amjad lied to the hospital administration and said he got injured in a road accident on his medical slip.

The interim challan states that the photographs and fingerprints stored in the DVR also belong to the prime suspect.

According to a DNA report from August 12, the suspect raped Noor. The interim challan also states that Zahir had booked a flight to the United States on July 19 but did not travel.

When she jumped from the washroom window to escape, the watchman did not facilitate her. The gardener, Jan Mohammad, also did not allow Noor to open the gate. If he had allowed Noor to open the gate, she could have escaped her death.

Reports said that no poison or drugs were found in the victim's body.

Meanwhile, the results of the forensic analysis of the victim's mobile phone and laptop are yet to come.

The challan also states that there is evidence against 12 suspects in the case.