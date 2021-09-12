Aleem Khan resigns as senior minister

LAHORE: Punjab’s Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has resigned from the cabinet of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.
Aleem Khan, who was serving as senior minister and holding the portfolio of food, has said he resigned due to personal reasons.
Sources said around five more ministers in Buzdar’s cabinet are likely to submit their resignations over performance issue.
