Nation observes Quaid-i-Azam’s 73rd death anniversary

KARACHI: The 73rd death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Father of the Nation, observed on Saturday across the country with solemnity and reverence. Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on 11th September 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation. To mark the day, a special ceremony of Quran Khawani and Fateha was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam. Various programmes have also been chalked out by educational institutions and political, social and cultural organisations to shed light on the personality and leadership of Quaid-i-Azam. Top political leadership and people from different walks of life visited the mausoleum to offer Fateha and to lay the floral wreath on his grave. Born on Dec 25, 1876, he served as leader of the All India Muslim League from 1913 until the inception of Pakistan on 14 August 1947.
ISLAMABAD: More than half of Pakistan has a favourable opinion of Taliban rule in Afghanistan, a new poll conducted by...
ISLAMABAD: A terrorist was killed and six were apprehended during an intense exchange of fire with the security forces...
ISLAMABAD: India had been using Afghan soil against Pakistan since 2001 by investing about $3 billion on...
ISLAMABAD: The government is working for the promulgation of an Ordinance for exchange of FBR’s data with Nadra for...
ISLAMABAD: As many as 82 more deaths due to coronavirus infection and 3,480 positive cases have been reported in the...
KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced on Saturday that the...