Govt, Opposition’s showdown in Cantt Boards polls today

ISLAMABAD: Elections in 41 cantonment boards across Pakistan will take place on Sunday (today), with 1,560 candidates contesting in 206 wards.

Seven candidates have been elected unopposed. The election will not take place in Kamra Cantonment Board and polls have been postponed in one ward each in Rawalpindi and Pano Aqil.

Most of the candidates — 684 — are independent, while as many as 876 belong to different political parties. The ruling PTI has fielded the most candidates — 183, reports Geo News. Similarly, the PMLN has fielded 144, PPP 113, JI 104, banned TLP 83, MQM-P 42, PSP 35, PML-Q 34, and JUI-F 25 candidates. Meanwhile, in 20 of Punjab's cantonment boards, four candidates — two each from Multan and Attock — have been elected unopposed, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said.

Mohammad Salman Iqbal, Saima Aashiq, Mohammad Yaqub Nasir, and Mohammad Sadiq have been elected unopposed as councilors, the ECP said. Therefore, of 114 of Punjab's cantonment boards, polling will take place in 110, the Election Commission said. Meanwhile, in Kamra Cantonment Board, no candidate has filed nomination papers in all four of the wards and therefore polling will not take place there. As many as 923 candidates will take part in the elections across Punjab. Just two days before the elections, tension prevailed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi after members of two political parties — PTI and PSP — clashed Friday night.