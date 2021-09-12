Historic huddle on Afghanistan: Regional spy chiefs gather in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed Saturday hosted intelligence chiefs of regional countries in Islamabad to discuss the Afghan situation.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of takeover of a new setup in the neighbouring country. According to sources, intelligence chiefs of Russia, Iran, China, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan attended the meeting. The participants exchanged views on the security situation in Afghanistan. A week back, the ISI chief had visited Afghanistan and met Hizb-e-Islami head Gulbaddin Hekmatyar. Recently, the spy bosses of the USA and the UK also met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa mainly to discuss the Afghanistan situation. The Saturday's meeting is being considered as enhanced acknowledgment of Pakistan's role in Afghan stability.