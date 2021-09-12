BoG special meeting tomorrow to elect PCB chairman

LAHORE: A special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) will be held on Monday, 13 September, at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore to elect the 36th Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman.

The PCB Election Commissioner, Justice (R) Sheikh Azmat Saeed will conduct the election and preside over the special meeting. Aasim Wajid Jawad, Ms Alia Zafar, Asad Ali Khan, Arif Saeed, Javed Kurieshi, Ramiz Raja and Wasim Khan, members of the BoG, and will attend the special meeting.

At 1415 inside the Bob Woolmer Indoor School, NHPC, the newly-elected PCB Chairman will give his plans, which will be live-streamed on all PCB social media channels. As per the PCB Covid-19 protocols, which are designed to ensure the health and wellbeing of all involved, media personnel who are fully vaccinated and have immunisation certificates, will attend the meeting.