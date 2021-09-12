New era of prosperity will begin for AJK people: Niazi

MUZAFFARABAD: AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said the government will take practical steps to fulfill the commitment made with the people for socio-economic uplift.

Addressing various public meetings during his first visit to Poonch Division Saturday, he said a comprehensive developmental-oriented programme will be launched shortly and people will see a real change. He said reforms in various sectors will be introduced for improving standard of living of the downtrodden in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government machinery and ministers will be available to serve the people and a new era of prosperity and development will be started for the well-being of AJK people. The prime minister said liberation of occupied Kashmir will remain the top priority and the government will take all possible steps for the liberation of occupied Kashmir. He assured that the problems of the people living close to the Line of Control (LoC) will be addressed. He expressed his government’s resolve to implement the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to turn Azad Kashmir into a welfare-oriented state. He said dispensation of cheap and quick justice will be ensured and accountability without any discrimination will be started and corrupt elements will be taken to task. Earlier, the AJK premier was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at Azad Pattan. From Azad Pattan to Rawalakot, thousands of people accorded an historical welcome to the AJK prime minister while a big procession of thousands of vehicles brought him to Rawalakot. He also visited the mazars of founding president of Azad Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan. A smartly turned out contingent of Azad Kashmir police presented a salute to the prime minister.