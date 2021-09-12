JI to resist collection of KMC taxes through power bills

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday announced that it would resist the Sindh government’s plan to collect two taxes on behalf of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, fire tax and conservancy tax, from the people of Karachi through monthly billings by the K-Electric (KE).

The JI questioned the Pakistan Peoples Party-led provincial government what the volume was of tax collection from feudal lords and capitalists in the province.

At a press conference at the party’s secretariat, JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that his party would resist the plan of tax collection through power bills. He added that the JI also rejected the committee formed for what he called grabbing of graveyards.

Rehman said that the tax collection plan would be opposed on all the available forums as the collection of local taxes through electricity bills was sheer injustice.

“The JI will be drumming up support against payment of electricity bills if the decision is not withdrawn,” he said, adding that the provincial government had already withheld billions of rupees under the head of Octroi taxes to be paid to Karachi.

He maintained that the feudal lords and capitalists in Sindh had made a large number of people their slaves while the government in Sindh backed by them exploited the people of the urban areas of the province, particularly Karachi.

Talking about the KE, the JI leader said the electric companies in the country, including the private company operating in Karachi, had been sending bills for 37 days instead of 30. He said the government and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority did not take any action on that.