Gang busted, 13 stolen motorcycles recovered

MARDAN: District police on Saturday busted a gang and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles from them.
A police spokesman said that District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah Khan formed an investigation team in the wake of several incidents of motorbikes’ lifting in Par Hoti area of the district.
The cops arrested Abid and Yaseen and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles from their possession. The cops also recovered Rs70,000 cash from the arrestees.
Conference of Moharrirs held: Meanwhile, a conference of moharrirs (duty officers) of the entire Mardan district was held on Saturday, with DPO Dr Zahidullah in the chair.
Speaking at the event, the DPO asked the officers to be polite with visitors at police stations. “Police job is to protect the lives and property of citizens,” he added.
