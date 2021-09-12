PPP leader Rahimdad dies of corona

TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan People’s Party senior leader and former provincial minister Rahimdad Khan passed away due to coronavirus on Saturday.

The senior politician was admitted to the hospital in Peshawar after he was diagnosed with covid-19 some 15 days back.

“The veteran politician is no more with us. He was suffering from corona and passed away today,” said one of his relatives. His Namaz-i-Janaza would be held at his native Hathian village in Takhtbhai tehsil of Mardan district at 2pm today (Sunday).