Agri Deptt provides tools to improve production

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has provided tractors, modern equipment and other machinery to increase agricultural yield in Torghar district.

“Our peasants have still been using traditional ways and methodologies in agriculture but with the provision of tractors, plowing machines, thrashers and other modern equipment, the agriculture sector might bring prosperity in people’s lives,” MPA Laiq Mohammad Khan, the chairman of district development advisory committee, told a gathering held in Judbah on Saturday.

The peasants and local people largely attended the gathering. The lawmaker, who handed over six tractors and other agricultural machinery to the Agriculture Department, said that though status of the erstwhile a tribal belt Torghar was changed to a settled district through a presidential order in 2011, people were still facing shortage of facilities.

“The lawmakers elected for decades willfully kept Torghar and its people away from development” he said.

He said that mega roads and schools and health projects worth billion were in progress and time was not far when people would enjoy its benefits.

Meanwhile, Torghar district development advisory in its meeting held in Jubbah and attended by Deputy Commissioner Fawad Khan and others decided to move the National Accountability Bureau against corruption in the Public Health Department as contractors withdrew development funds without executing the development projects.

The DDAC chairman Fawad Khan said the government had released funds for the development projects but contractors, hands in glove with the black sheep in the Public Health Department, embezzled the money without executing the works.