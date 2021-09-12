CM wants black-marketing, hoarding checked

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the officials to keep a vigilant eye on the elements involved in hoarding and black-marketing of essential commodities in the province.

Speaking at a meeting regarding price control of essential commodities here, he expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken by the administration and directed the authorities concerned to make these measures more effective and result-oriented.

Provincial Minister for Food Muhammad Atif Khan, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz and other officials attended the meeting, said a handout.

Mahmood Khan also directed the authorities to form joint teams comprising officials of district administration, food authority and other entities to avoid inconvenience to the shopkeepers.

The meeting reviewed the latest situation of prices of various food items in the province as well as the gap between wholesale and retail prices of food items in the market.

The meeting was informed that according to independent sources prices of most of the food items as well as the overall gap between the wholesale and retail prices of food items in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained on the lower side compared to other provinces during the last 10 days.

It was told that according to the reports of the Bureau of Statistics, the gap between the wholesale and retail price of sugar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 10 days was only 2 percent, which was the lowest compared to other provinces.

The meeting was also informed that more than 18,000 units were inspected from September 1 to 9 and fines worth Rs3,832,000 were imposed.

It was informed that 766 inspections were carried out to control over-pricing during the period, fines of Rs850,000, 45 FIRs lodged and 74 shops were sealed for overpricing.