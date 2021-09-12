Office-bearers elected

MARDAN: Haji Auranzeb Kashmiri and Hakeem Amir Shah were elected unopposed as president and general secretary, respectively, of the Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran on Saturday.

According to a notification issued by Election Commissioner Mushtaq Ali Bacha advocate, Wajid Ali Khan, Kamran Khan and Shahzad Khan were elected unopposed as senior vice presidents, Momin Khan, Dost Mohammad, Malik Aftab, and Majid Khan as vice-presidents.