Work on Naran bypass road begins

MANSEHRA: The federal parliamentary secretary, MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan, has said that work on the Rs120 million Naran bypass road has been started.
“The work on the important road has been started after the government released funds worth Rs120 million,” Khan told reporters on Saturday.
He said that once re-carpeting of that road was completed, the traffic issues in Naran, the commercial hub of Kaghan valley, would come to an end. “The government has also approved Rs7 million for the Shahbaig and Dosari bridges to link Naran with its adjoining localities,” he added.
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family back the Black Lives Matter movement, one of her senior...
MOSCOW: Russia sent Tajikistan 12 armoured vehicles and an array of military equipment, its defence ministry said on...
MOSCOW: Russia is blaming US tech companies for interfering with its parliamentary election. Russia’s foreign...
SUKKUR: Traditional and modern artistic work produced by students was displayed in an exhibition organised by the...
Islamabad: The teachers of Islamabad’s government schools and collegeshave given the thumbs down to the Federal...
Rawalpindi: The heavy rain on Friday brought a respite from humid weather but the residents of various areas are still...