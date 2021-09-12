Work on Naran bypass road begins

MANSEHRA: The federal parliamentary secretary, MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan, has said that work on the Rs120 million Naran bypass road has been started.

“The work on the important road has been started after the government released funds worth Rs120 million,” Khan told reporters on Saturday.

He said that once re-carpeting of that road was completed, the traffic issues in Naran, the commercial hub of Kaghan valley, would come to an end. “The government has also approved Rs7 million for the Shahbaig and Dosari bridges to link Naran with its adjoining localities,” he added.