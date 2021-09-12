EVMs’ use in next polls at any cost: Gill

FAISALABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Saturday said that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) would be used in the next general elections at any cost for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the premises of PTI leader Chaudhry Qamar Mansoor Gill here, he said electoral reforms are part of the PTI manifesto, which would be fulfilled at every cost.

He said they were unable to understand why the opposition was afraid of the EVMs in the general elections, adding that the present EVM was most modern compared with the one introduced in 2017. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was made bound through Election Act 2017 to initially use the EVMs at a small scale, and after rectifying its flaws if any, the machines would be used at a large scale.