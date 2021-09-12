Govt failed to deliver: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has expressed concerns over the worst performance of the PTI government, saying the fascist Imran Khan government has failed to deliver and its worst governance snatched the two basic meals from the mouth of the poor by pushing the prices of basic needs to sky heights, besides victimizing political opponents worse than military dictators.

The continuation of the cruel government is a harsh punishment for people, he said while talking to former MPA Nazia Raheel who met him on Saturday and discussed with him the party affairs in the province. She briefed him about the party’s strength in her constituency and presented a strategy for strengthening party organizations at the grassroots level. She briefed on the progress made on the political strategy and the tasks assigned to her by Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz last month. The meeting also discussed suggestions on making the country safe for women in view of the recent wave of violence against women.

Shehbaz appreciated Nazia for her efforts and performance for promoting party’s political ambitions and the welfare of people. He said women politicians have done commendable work not only for womenfolk but also for all people without any discrimination. He said the role of women parliamentarians in every political or revolutionary struggle will always be remembered.