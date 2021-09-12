Corona claims 82 more lives, 3,480 infected

ISLAMABAD: As many as 82 more deaths due to coronavirus infection and 3,480 positive cases have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) statistics 63,181 tests were conducted Friday and the positivity ratio remained 5.50 percent.

Meanwhile all those people, whose second dose against COVID-19 has become due, can visit any vaccine center throughout the week to get the jab. According to the NCOC they are not required to wait for the message Sunday has particularly been fixed for the administration of second dose.

Meanwhile, the NCOC on Saturday announced the inclusion of citizens belonging to age groups of 15 to 18 years for maximum vaccination of the public in an existing national drive to inoculate the masses with COVID-19 vaccine. The forum has decided that only the Pfizer vaccine would be given free to citizens between the ages of 15 and 18 years.

The forum informed that for registration purposes, a children's registration certificate (Form B number) would be required. However, vaccination certificates could only be obtained under the existing system, it added. “Pfizer vaccine will be available for 15 to 18-year old at all Mass Vaccination Centers,” the forum said.

It further informed that mobile vaccination teams will also visit to schools and colleges for vaccinating students aged 15-18 years.

— Agencies