Soldier dies in Darfur on peacekeeping mission

ISLAMABAD: A terrorist was killed and six were apprehended during an intense exchange of fire with the security forces in Mir Ali in North Waziristan District on Saturday.
The security forces conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in the Hassu Khel area of Mir Ali on the reported presence of terrorists, the ISPR said.
Meanwhile, a Pakistani peacekeeper embraced martyrdom while on duty in Darfur. Lance Naik Adil Jan of FC Balochistan, a resident of Lakki Marwat, was part of the UN mission in Darfur, Sudan responsible for protection of civilians and facilitating humanitarian assistance.
