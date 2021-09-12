UN nuclear agency chief due in Tehran

VIENNA: The International Atomic Energy Agency’s director-general plans to visit Iran on Sunday to try to defuse tension over what the nuclear watchdog says is Tehran’s lack of cooperation.
Rafael Grossi will meet the Iranian vice president and the head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, the IAEA said in a statement on Saturday.
